Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,247 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,247 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $112.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.