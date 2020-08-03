Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,135 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $79.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

