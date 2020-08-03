Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,232 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 3,733.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $62.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

