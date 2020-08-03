Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oxford Immunotec Global has set its Q2 2020

Parties that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. On average, analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OXFD stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.07. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXFD. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Balthrop bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $370,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

