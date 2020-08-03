Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after buying an additional 183,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,625,000 after buying an additional 539,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after buying an additional 658,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

