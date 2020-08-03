Otonomy (OTIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 98.90% and a negative net margin of 7,826.41%. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $3.51 on Monday. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

