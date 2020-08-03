Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OTIC. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,826.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otonomy by 156.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

