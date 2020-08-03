OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $114.58.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 23.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 19.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

