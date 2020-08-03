Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Lorin Crenshaw acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $108,707.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. Insiders have purchased 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $639,308 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $14,034,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,079 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $7,348,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,639,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.3% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 626,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $616.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

