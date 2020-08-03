ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.25.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Shares of ORBC opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ORBCOMM by 510,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.