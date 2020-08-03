Oppenheimer Raises Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $150.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

NYSE SNA opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.37. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snap-on by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $302,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

