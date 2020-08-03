Oppenheimer Boosts Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $230.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.59.

Paypal stock opened at $196.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

