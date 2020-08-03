Onespan (OSPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Onespan to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Onespan has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Onespan’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Onespan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Onespan stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. Onespan has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Onespan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,347,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,075,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Boroditsky acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 694,878 shares of company stock worth $13,788,520. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

