ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Cut to Hold at Argus

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

OKE opened at $27.91 on Monday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,197 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,574,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 683,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,416,000 after acquiring an additional 60,997 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

