OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $36.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.12.

NYSE OMF opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in OneMain by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

