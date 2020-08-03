Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $699.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $576,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Omeros by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Omeros by 2,404.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 680,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,485,000 after buying an additional 162,255 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Omeros by 39.9% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 299,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omeros by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

