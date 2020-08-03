Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

