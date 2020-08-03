Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

ODT stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,581,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after acquiring an additional 252,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 704,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.