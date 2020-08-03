Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th.

OFED opened at $25.41 on Monday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oconee Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

