OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OCANF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC increased their target price on OceanaGold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.15.

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

