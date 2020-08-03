nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE NVT opened at $18.16 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $214,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.