NOW (DNOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

