Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $243.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWPX. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

