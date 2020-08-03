Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) versus Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NASDAQ:NIDB) Critical Review

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northrim BanCorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 19.79% 11.36% 1.40% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 25.71% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 1.36 $20.69 million $3.04 7.57 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $19.42 million 2.04 $4.69 million N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 15 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, the company offers various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates three full service locations in Huntington; one full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.

