Nord/LB Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($171.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($193.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €154.93 ($174.08).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €154.60 ($173.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is €161.97 and its 200 day moving average is €146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($191.18).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

