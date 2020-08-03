Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.27) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.93) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.39) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.11 ($4.62).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

