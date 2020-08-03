Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.60 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.60 ($4.04) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.27) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.93) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.39) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.11 ($4.62).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

