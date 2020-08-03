Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21, RTT News reports. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

