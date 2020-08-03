NiSource (NI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.28. NiSource has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

