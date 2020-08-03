Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

