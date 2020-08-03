Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $205.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Nice has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $206.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nice will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nice by 3.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nice by 35.5% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Nice by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Nice by 41.1% in the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

