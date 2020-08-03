NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Raised to GBX 3,650 at Morgan Stanley

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,650 ($44.92) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 5,900 ($72.61) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut NEXT to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,998 ($49.20) to GBX 3,522 ($43.34) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,310.14 ($65.35).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,450 ($67.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,988.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,310.98. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.