Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.13.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $288,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

