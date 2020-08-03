Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NMRK. Bank of America lowered shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.07 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 209,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

