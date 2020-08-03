Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.88.

NYSE NWL opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

