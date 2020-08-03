Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 116 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 116 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a CHF 116 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC set a CHF 101 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 110.57.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.