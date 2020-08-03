Neenah (NP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neenah (NYSE:NP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Neenah to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Neenah had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Neenah to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NP opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $749.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34. Neenah has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.63 per share, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

