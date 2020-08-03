Needham & Company LLC Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $55.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

SIMO opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

