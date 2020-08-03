Needham & Company LLC Boosts PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $45.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. PROS has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,772,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 250,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PROS by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 192,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PROS by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PROS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,452,000 after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

