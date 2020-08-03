Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $741.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,038.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary purchased 7,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.