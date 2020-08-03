National Grid (LON:NG) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid (LON:NG) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 980 ($12.06) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 960 ($11.81).

NG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 1,060 ($13.04) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 940 ($11.57) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($12.43) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,012 ($12.45).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 900.40 ($11.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 920.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 942.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.21). The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion and a PE ratio of 24.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.99%.

In other news, insider Andrew Agg purchased 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 881 ($10.84) per share, for a total transaction of £139,145.14 ($171,234.48). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,837 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,989.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

