National Bank Financial Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$18.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$15.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$9.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.94.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

