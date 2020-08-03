National Bank Financial Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$28.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

GIL stock opened at C$23.77 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of -22.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.20.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

