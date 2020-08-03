National Bank Financial Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$115.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$102.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$116.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.50.

GIB.A opened at C$95.67 on Thursday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$67.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

