Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Natera by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in Natera by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 22,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Natera by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 583,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $930,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $334,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,555 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,128. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

