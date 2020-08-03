Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.09.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.71. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,472 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,289,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

