MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 403,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $188,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,884 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

