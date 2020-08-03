MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $188,195.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $188,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $36.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.47. MYR Group Inc has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $612.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.79.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MYR Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

