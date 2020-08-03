MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €107.00 ($120.22) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €159.00 ($178.65) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €139.92 ($157.22).

ETR MTX opened at €146.85 ($165.00) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €155.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €178.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($325.06).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

