M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,405 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in AFLAC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AFLAC by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AFLAC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

